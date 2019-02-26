In 1993, Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg created one of the most historically significant films of our time with his critically acclaimed film, Schindler’s List, the unforgettable true story of courage and faith that continues to inspire.

On February 25th, twenty-five years after the films release, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment commemorates the anniversary with the issue of Schindler’s List on 4K Ultra HD for the first time and with Schindler’s List: 25th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray™ and DVD.

We have 3 copies of Schindler’s List: 25th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray™ to give away!

The incredible true story follows the enigmatic Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saved the lives of more than 1,100 Jews during the Holocaust. It is the triumph of one man who made a difference and the drama of those who survived one of the darkest chapters in human history because of what he did. Meticulously restored from the original film negative in pristine high definition and supervised by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is a powerful story whose lessons of courage and faith continue to inspire generations. This is a story that the world needs now more than ever and one that we should never forget.

This special anniversary edition includes an all-new bonus feature, Schindler’s List: 25 Years Later, where Director Steven Spielberg joins actors Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Embeth Davidtz and Caroline Goodall to reflect on the making of the film and its legacy.

Watch the trailer below:

For your chance to win a copy of Schindler’s List: 25th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray™ simply answer the question below: Q. In the trailer, what do they refer to the list as? A. Select one from the choices below... A dream Life A mistake Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 26/03/2019

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 26/3/2019 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the three (3) winners will each receive one (1) copy of Schindler’s List: 25th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray™ .

. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Tuesday March 26th, 2019