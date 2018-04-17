We have four copies up for grabs of the gritty, gripping British drama Save Me. Written by and starring Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Line of Duty), alongside Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster), this six-part series is set to arrive on DVD 7 May 2018 from Acorn Media International following its run on Sky Atlantic.

Nelson “Nelly” Rowe (James) is a ducker and a diver, a charmer, a chancer, a fighter and a liar. He ‘likes a drink’, spending most of his time in the local pub, and he loves whoever he’s sleeping with, even if it’s not his current girlfriend. He’s also a man who should know better at his age, but couldn’t care less…that is until his whole world comes crashing down around him.

When Nelly’s 13-year-old daughter, who he barely knows, goes missing, her mother Claire (Jones), is convinced of his guilt. Before he knows it, he’s been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Desperate to clear his name, Nelly looks to his community for help. Hell-bent on finding the perpetrator and saving his daughter, he will stop at nothing in his life-changing quest for the truth.

‘Everything about this reeks of authenticity, from the gripping interrogation scene to the convincing portrait of life on a tough estate…James and Jones are superb’ The Times

For your chance to win a copy of Save Me on DVD, simply answer the following question: Q. Who plays the mother of Nelly’s 13-year-old daughter? A. Select one from the choices below... Kerry Godliman Suranne Jones Susan Lynch Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 17th May, 2018.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date for this competition is 17/5/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 3 (three) winners will each receive 1 x copy of Save Me on DVD.

Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.