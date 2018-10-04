Win a copy of Mystery Road on DVD

Described as ‘Australia’s answer to True Detective’ (junkee.com), Mystery Road is a riveting, ambitious new crime drama, set against the stunning backdrop of Australia’s outback.

Aaron Pederson reprise his critically acclaimed role as Jay Swan, a tough indigenous detective, who is brought in to investigate the shocking disappearance of two young men in a remote town, alongside tough-as-they-come cop Emma James, played by multi-award winner Judy Davis.

We have FIVE copies of Mystery Road to be won!

Boulder Ridge is set amidst big landscapes, stunning scenery and incredible lakes of crystal blue water set against desert mountains. This remote town is where Jay Swan (Aaron Pederson) is sent when two young farmworkers go missing from an outback cattle station. Teaming up with local cop Emma James (Judy Davis), the duo start to uncover the men’s secrets. Soon they find themselves unpeeling the hidden layers of the town’s dark history, becoming embroiled in a deep mystery that will send shockwaves through the community. This is a hard-boiled case, with enticing action sequences and a stellar support cast including Wayne Blair, Ernie Dingo and Tasma Walton, who reprises her role as Jay’s wife.

This six part series follows Ivan Sen’s multi-award winning original film of the same name and is given a brand new captivating spin by director Rachel Perkins (Radiance, Jasper Jones). Get lost in the Australian outback and unearth the enthralling enigma of Mystery Road.

Following its UK premiere on BBC Four, Acorn Media International is delighted to announce its DVD release on 8 October 2018. Available to pre order now at Amazon .

“A deftly made drama…stellar cast and outstanding cinematography” ★ ★ ★ ★ – The Guardian

The closing date for this competition is 4/11/ 2018

The 5 (five) prize winners will receive 1 (one) copy of Mystery Road on DVD.

