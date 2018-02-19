Win a copy of Goodbye Christopher Robin on DVD

Step into the imaginative world of A. A. Milne and the real Christopher Robin

Goodbye Christopher Robin is a touching, nostalgic trip back in time, recounting the tale of when author A. A. Milne created the adorable children’s classic story of Winnie-the-Pooh. This is a story that will warm your hearts as we encounter how the infamous Pooh Bear, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore first came to life.

The film starts at the end of the First World War when the beloved children’s author, A. A. Milne (played by Domhnall Gleeson), creates the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh. But the acclaim that follows the books’ international success comes at a price for the author, his young son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston) and his wife Daphne (Margot Robbie).

This beautifully filmed, poignant story about fame and family follows the Milne family’s journey as the birth of Winnie-the-Pooh grasps the attention of not just Britain, but also the entire world. Everyone falls for the warm, soft, fuzzy bear, who conquers our hearts today, just as much as he did back then.

“One of the best British films you’ll see all year… an absolute must for grown-up Winnie-the-Pooh fans”

Mail on Sunday, EVENT

