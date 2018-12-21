Win a copy of Don McLean – Live in Manchester 2 disc CD and bonus DVD

Lost for over 20 years and now re-mastered for CD and DVD, this classic 1991 concert – Don McLean – Live in Manchester – features Don McLean in peak form before a sell-out crowd in the historic Free Trade Hall in Manchester on 22 October, 1991. Songs featured include the perennial favourites and Don’s classics American Pie, Vincent (Starry Starry Night), Crying, and Castles in the Air.

We have three Double CDs and bonus DVDs to give away to three lucky readers!

Don McLean is one of the most well-known and enduring singer-songwriters of his generation, and is forever associated with his classic hits, American Pie and Vincent (Starry Starry Night). His songs have been recorded by artists from every musical genre, from Madonna’s recording of American Pie in 2000, George Michael’s version of The Grave in 2003, and Perry Como’s classic version of And I Love You So, a worldwide hit in 1973. Since first hitting the charts in 1971, Don has amassed over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide and, in 2004, was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

This is a beautifully packaged double CD and bonus DVD, perfect for fans of this legendary singer song-writer and lovers of iconic popular music.

