Win a copy of Debbie Shore’s Sewing Room Secrets: Machine Sewing

Debbie Shore started her career as a children’s television presenter and has since hosted live fashion shows with a major fashion store, produced her own range of instructional DVDs and written for several popular sewing magazines. Debbie was voted Sewing Designer of the Year in the Immediate Media British Craft Awards 2017.

In this first book in her new Sewing Room Secrets series, Debbie walks you through every aspect of machine sewing; revealing her expert top tips, providing in-depth and helpful guidance and sharing her techniques and trade secrets.

We’ve teamed up with Search Press and have TEN copies of Debbie Shore’s Sewing Room Secrets: Machine Sewing to give away!

Starting by looking at sewing room essentials, Debbie then guides you around your sewing machine and explains all the tools and materials you might need, including wadding/batting, interfacing, fabrics and threads. There’s a handy troubleshooting section to reassure and guide you when you encounter problems.

Debbie covers the key techniques you need to know, including inserting zips and piping, using shirring elastic, free-motion embroidery and appliqué. Debbie’s focus is on craft and home items, but she also includes some dressmaking and quilting tips for those looking to explore other areas.

The ten beautiful projects help you learn the techniques as you progress through the book, beginning with a simple pincushion before moving on to a pillow cover, a tablet case, a drawstring bag, a sewing machine mat and more.

This book has something for everyone; easy to understand instructions for the novice stitcher, and for those more experienced with the sewing machine, it’s a great guide to remind you of those techniques and tips that just might have slipped your mind. So dust off that sewing machine and get stitching!

To see the full list of craft and activity books available from Search Press, please visit: http://www.searchpress.com/

The closing date for this competition is 6/3/2019

To see more inspiration, conversation, tuition and fun from Debbie, please visit her website: www.debbieshoresewing.com

Debbie Shore’s Sewing Room Secrets: Machine Sewing is available now from Amazon: www.amazon.co.uk

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday March 6th, 2019