Win a copy of Blood on DVD

Adrian Dunbar, a favourite from Line of Duty, returns to our TV screens in a brand new darker than dark drama, Blood, which arrives on DVD on 3rd December 2018, following its run on Channel 5.

This tense psychological crime thriller is set in rural Ireland and sees Cat Hogan (Carolina Main) as an estranged daughter who must return to the family home following the sudden seemingly accidental death of her mother.

Made to feel like an outsider who can’t be trusted by her controlling father, Jim, a local GP (Adrian Dunbar), her brother Michael (Diarmuid Noyes), and her sister Fiona (Grainne Keenan), Cat is thrown back into the fractured family dynamic she’s spent the past 10 years trying to escape.

We have three copies of Blood on DVD to give away!

When demons from Cat’s past start to plague her, she begins to question how her mother died and whether her father is guilty of murder. Blood explores family, memory and the impact the past can have on the present and will keep you guessing.

Released in its original six-part format, Blood, written by Sophie Petzal, will be released on DVD on 3 December, 2018 and includes an additional 17 minutes of drama not seen in the TV programme, interviews with the cast and a picture gallery.

