Win a copy of Baptiste on DVD

TV French detective Julien Baptiste, played by the inimitable Tchéky Karyo, made a massive impact in the hugely successful BBC TV drama The Missing Series 1 & 2. Now he’s returned to our TV screens in the gripping six-part crime drama Baptiste.

We have THREE copies of Baptiste on DVD to give away!

When Julien Baptiste and his wife move to Amsterdam his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be the Chief of Police, seeks out his help. Baptist’s questioning technique and persistent approach to crime solving are skills she needs him to use to help her out.

Baptiste becomes heavily embroiled in a case that peels back the layers of atrocity in the trade of sex and drugs and exposes the vile depths of human behaviour. Delving deep into the criminal underworld he soon uncovers a complex web of deceit and lies. Can he uncover the dark secrets hidden amongst the beautiful streets, canals and houses of the city?

Baptiste has a stellar cast, including Tom Hollander, Jessica Raine, Claire Galbraithe and Nicholas Woodeson.

This enthralling series is set for its DVD release on 1 April 2019, courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its run on BBC One.

