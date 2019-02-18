Win a copy of A Place to Call Home Series Six on DVD

A Place to Call Home is a critically acclaimed sweeping romantic drama set in 1950s rural Australia. It follows the lives of Nurse Sarah Adams and the Blighs, a wealthy and complicated Pastoralist family living in Inverness, New South Wales, where love, death and secrets are never far below the surface.

We have FIVE copies of A Place to Call Home Series Six to give away!

In this final series, resilient nurse Sarah Adams finally marries wealthy landowner George Bligh. As Sarah takes her place as lady of Ash Park, George’s mother, Elizabeth, feels pushed out of the household that she ran for decades. George’s son, James, returns from abroad to start a business in Sydney, while his daughter, Anna (living in Hawaii with her sister-in-law, Olivia) is hiding a secret from the rest of the family.

As the Blighs journey back to each other, they face tragedies, betrayals, and new beginnings that will challenge their relationships and change the courses of their lives. The final chapter of the Bligh saga brings love and healing to Australia’s first family as each member finds their true meaning in life and a place to call home.

Will each member of Australia’s first family finally find happiness and a place to call home? Give A Place to Call Home a place in your heart and a place in your home.

A Place to Call Home: Series Six and The Complete Collection boxset are available on DVD from 25 February 2019.

