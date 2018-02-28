Win a Cindy Lass Printed Needlepoint Kit of Socks the Cat

In our hectic modern day lives sometimes we need to take time out to rest our ever-cluttered, chattering minds and relax. Stitching with needlepoint is the perfect way to focus the mind, bringing with it a feeling of calm and satisfaction upon completion. Now, renowned artist, Cindy Lass, brings her original, beautiful works of art to life with Cindy Lass Needlepoint.

Cindy Lass Needlepoint kits make the perfect gift for a loved one or for yourself. It gives us the chance to own a piece of Cindy Lass’ art from the heart, her world of colour that will soothe the soul and bring us joy. Some of Cindy Lass’ best loved designs being brought to life as Needlepoint kits are: All Our Hearts Beat as One, Sweet, Wonders and Tiger Lily, The Corgis, Socks the Cat and Take a Swing. These beautiful artworks, handpicked by Cindy Lass, would make the ideal Mother’s Day or Easter gift, or are perfect for spring or just to bring brightness and warm the soul. They are all available in charted or printed formats for beginners and experts alike.

We have three Cindy Lass Printed Needlepoint Kits of Socks the Cat to give away!

Cindy believes passionately that painting should come straight from the heart. A self-taught artist, she has been painting for more than 20 years and has acquired a huge fan base of admiring art lovers, including celebrities such as Sir Elton John, George Michael and Victoria and David Beckham. Her famous painting of The Queen’s Corgis now hangs in The Queen’s private quarters at Buckingham Palace and her tribute to Anne Frank, Everyone Has the Right to Blossom, hung at The Anne Frank House Amsterdam from 2010, and is now part of the immersive exhibit, Anne, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

Cindy’s Celebrity Pawtraits saw her painting the dogs and cats of international stars including Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Shirley MacLaine, Brad Pitt, Geri Halliwell, Bill Clinton, Heidi Klum, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. Socks the Cat was the treasured pet of Bill Clinton and his family.

Her inspirational All Our Hearts Beat As One project, brought together people from all walks of life from fashion designers, to sporting stars via actors, TV personalities and musicians, including Emma Thompson, Cate Blanchette, Mary McCartney, Sinitta, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Iron Maiden’s Dave Murray, Meg Matthews, and many more. Her projects have helped many charitable causes including Battersea Dogs Home, Elton John’s Aids Foundation and The Heart Cell Foundation.

For more information and to purchase Needlepoint Kits by Cindy Lass, please visit: www.cindylassneedlepoint.com

The closing date for this competition is 26/03/2018

