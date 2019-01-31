Win a bundle of DVDs

Network Distributing are getting 2019 off to a rib-tickling bang with releases of their British Comedies. 2018 saw long-awaited releases of comedy gold including The Goodies: The Complete BBC Collection and The Kenny Everett Video Show. 2019 brings further hilarity with the releases of the film versions of Man About the House and Till Death Us Do Part.

We have copies of the films Man About The House and Till Death Us Do Part, along with Till Death…: The Complete Series and The Thoughts of Chairman Alf on DVD to give away!

A spin-off from the hugely successful TV series that aired between in 1973-76, Man About the House sees catering student Robin Tripp (Richard O’Sullivan) sharing a flat with two girls, Chrissy (Paula Wilcox) and Jo (Sally Thomsett). It’s an arrangement that suits all parties admirably but it’s a source of ongoing consternation to their landlords, Mr and Mrs. Roper (Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce). The film boasts a plethora of guest stars including Jack Smethurst, Rudolph Walker, Arthur Lowe, Bill Pertwee, Bill Maynard and comedy icon Spike Milligan.

Created by Johnny Speight, the hugely controversial – and popular – character of Alf Garnett (Warren Mitchell) was used to caustically satirise the less acceptable aspects of entrenched working-class culture in the form of his highly opinionated, true-blue bigot ideals. Debuting in the 60s TV series, Alf made the leap to film alongside series regulars Dandy Nichols, Una Stubbs and Anthony Booth. Set in 1939, Till Death Us Do Part begins with the declaration of war. But Alf has got bigger problems on his plate; he’s only been married to Else (Nichols) for four weeks and they’re already sick of the sight of each other! Lucky fans will also get some extra special surprises as one episode from the original series of Till Death Us Do Part has been rediscovered and restored having been missing and unseen for over 50 years!

Continuing Alf’s knack for amusing and scandalising viewers and critics Till Death…: The Complete Series, containing all six episodes, now receives its first ever home-entertainment release on DVD.

Unseen for nearly 40 years Till Death… gave Alf a new lease on life and has the former docker relocated from Wapping to Eastbourne, where he and long-suffering spouse Else have decided to spend their retirement. Alf’s mate and former neighbor Bert has gone to a better place, and his widow Min (Patricia Hayes) now lodges at the Garnett’s bungalow; daughter Rita (Una Stubbs) pops by occasionally too, with Alf’s Grandson. But why pick on Eastbourne? “Well,” says Alf, “I could’ve gone to Southend, but it’s too near the Silly Moo’s sister…”

The Thoughts of Chairman Alf: The Complete Series, made for LWT in the late 90s saw Alf Garnett wrestling with the pressing issues of the day. Continuing in a similar vein to An Audience with Alf Garnett, The Thoughts of Chairman Alf sees the infamously bigoted East Ender, over six mock-Q&A-style shows, given another chance to air his personal prejudices and dubious philosophy – only partially curtailed by late ‘90s political correctness…

All titles are available now on Blu-ray and DVD. Network’s British Comedies Trailer below:

To see a full list of titles available on The British Film: Phase II label visit – www.thebritishfilm.co.uk.

The closing date for this competition is 28th February 2019

