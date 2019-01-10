Win a Bumper Food Gift Box with feeders

Feeding your garden birds all year long is really important and it’s a sure fire way of enticing our feathered friends into putting in an appearance in the garden.

The RSPB is eagerly anticipating who will be top of the pecking order for the very special 40th anniversary of its famous Big Garden Birdwatch this January. The public is asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local green space and to send their results to the RSPB. As well as counting birds, the RSPB is once again asking participants to log some of the other wildlife they have seen throughout the year. This year, people are being asked to look out for badger, fox, grey squirrel, red squirrel, muntjac deer, roe deer, frog and toad.

We have teamed up with the RSPB to give away 8 Bumper Food Gift Boxes with Feeders to 8 lucky readers!

The RSPB Bumper Bird Food Box is crammed full of a fantastic selection of seeds, suet and nibbles – every kind of top-quality treat – that will attract a wide variety of garden birds. We can’t guarantee exactly what will be included, but we can promise a good selection of bird food, as well as two suitable bird feeders. Great for established bird lovers or perfect as a starter set for those who are new to the pleasures of feeding garden birds.

When it comes to knowing what to put on the bird table or in the hanging feeders, here are a few simple tips:

Make it full fat: Birds need high-energy foods such as suet balls or cakes during the cold weather to maintain their fat reserves and survive the frosty nights.

Top seed: Sunflower seeds are high in fat (higher in black than striped ones); sunflower hearts (the husked kernels) are a popular no-mess food; and niger seeds are a favourite of goldfinches and siskins (you will need a special feeder for nyger seed as they are particularly small).

Go nuts for peanuts: Siskins, tits and nuthatches love peanuts. Make sure you use a stainless-steel mesh feeder as this will help stop squirrels and woodpeckers from destroying the feeder to get to the nuts!

Don’t forget the water! Fresh water for drinking and bathing is essential.

Ensuring your garden is filled with food now will improve your chances of having a successful Big Garden Birdwatch on 26th, 27th and 28th January 2019. So feed the birds and get set to do the Big Garden Birdwatch!

The closing date for this competition is 6/02/2019

