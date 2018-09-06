Win a box set of Designated Survivor: The Complete Second Season

The inimitable Kiefer Sutherland returns as the all-powerful, accidental Commander-in-Chief, Tom Kirkman, for the enthralling second season of the award-winning hit series from renowned US network ABC.

Designated Survivor: The Complete Second Season is set to arrive on DVD as a bumper six-disc Box Set thanks to eOne on 1 October, 2018, and includes all 22 gripping episodes and a host of brand new special features.

We have 2 box sets of Designated Survivor: The Complete Second Season to give away to 2 lucky readers!

In the thrilling first season, lower-level cabinet minister and ‘Designated Survivor’ Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) was suddenly appointed President of the United States after a devastating attack on the US Capital wiped out most of the government. In this exciting second series we join the new leader one year into his presidency.

With the support of his devoted wife and First Lady Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone), President Kirkman is starting to find his feet as the most powerful man in the world. The terrorists who took down the Capital are still at large and the President will stop at nothing to get justice for the people they killed, even if it means making personal sacrifices.

The POTUS must navigate the running of the country and the daily flow of crises inside the West Wing, from aeroplane hijackers and border disputes to negotiations with infamous warlords and virus outbreaks, with the help of his loyal staff. These are played by stellar returning cast including Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, & Maggie Q, who are joined by two new series regulars Paolo Costanzo, as Political Director Lyor Boone and Zoe McLellan, as White House Counsel Kendra Daynes. This riveting series also features appearances from Hollywood favourite Michael J. Fox and Kim Raver as multi-episode guest stars.

‘A reliably over-the-top hybrid of 24 and The West Wing…Surpassing even the real Oval Office for screaming melodrama’ Daily Telegraph

The closing date for this competition is 6/10/2018

