Win a box set of ‘Delicious’ Series 1 and 2

Following the hugely popular first series, Sky One serves up a second season of Delicious, one of its most successful series, bringing the perfect pairing of Dawn French and Emilia Fox back to our screens. Series One and Two are due to be released on DVD on 5th February, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

We have THREE ‘Delicious’ Series One and Two box sets to give away!

Series Two finds us back on the tranquil, stunning Cornish coastline and at The Penrose Hotel, run by Gina (Dawn French), the ex-wife of the recently deceased head chef Leo Vincent (Iain Glen), and Leo’s widow, Sam (Emilia Fox). Gina and Sam’s shaky friendship has endured so far and with business booming it’s now time to take on a new chef.

But there’s trouble brewing and this delicate balance comes under threat, not least when Gina’s estranged father arrives out of the blue. More surprises from the past, along with the impact of Leo’s legacy, put a further strain on Gina and Sam’s fragile bond. Can they ever be true friends and business partners?

The stellar cast including Sheila Hancock, Tanya Reynolds, Franco Nero and Ruairi O’Connor, all make a welcome return and Aaron Anthony joins the cast as the new recruit at The Penrose.

Make a reservation with this darkly Delicious drama.

‘Irresistible’ – The Observer

For your chance to win a ‘Delicious’ Series One and Two box set, simply answer the following question: Q. The hotel run by Gina and Sam is called: A. Select one from the choices below... The Mount Hotel The Penhaligon Hotel The Penrose Hotel Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 19/02/2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 19/02/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the three (3) winners will each receive one (1) box set of ‘ Delicious ’ Series 1 and 2.

’ If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Monday February 19th, 2018