Win a £100 voucher to spend with Cosyfeet

Do you have swollen or extra wide feet? If so, Cosyfeet shoes could be just right for you.

Sign up to receive the Cosyfeet newsletter and you could win £100 to spend on Cosyfeet footwear, socks, hosiery or foot care products.

There’s wide fitting and then there’s Cosyfeet

Specially designed to fit and flatter extra wide and swollen feet, Cosyfeet footwear is probably the comfiest you’ll find anywhere. It’s also wider, deeper and roomier than the wide fitting footwear you’ll find on the high street. Cosyfeet fit feet that others can’t fit.

Cosyfeet are a small, caring company with 35 years’ experience of fitting swollen feet and legs. Over 11,000 health care professionals recommend Cosyfeet footwear to their patients.

Cosyfeet is a member of the Healthy Footwear Guide and offers a No Quibble Money Back Guarantee and Free UK Returns, so that you can order with confidence.

All Cosyfeet styles are available in a 6E width fitting for women and a 3H width fitting for men. They’re made with built-in flexibility to allow for variations in swelling. You may qualify for VAT relief on selected Cosyfeet purchases if you have a chronic medical condition.

For your chance to win £100 to spend with Cosyfeet, click below to enter. Simply complete your entry and sign up to receive exclusive offers and product news from Cosyfeet. We promise never to pass on your details to third parties and you have the right to unsubscribe at any time. Terms apply*

*Competition terms and conditions

Submit your entry form by 11.59pm on Sunday 30th September 2018 for your chance to win. No entries will be accepted after this time. One winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email. The judge’s decision is final. The prize cannot be exchanged for a cash alternative. We reserve the right to withdraw this competition at any time.