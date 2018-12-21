The Creative Craft Show will be taking place at EventCity, Manchester from Thursday 31st January – Saturday 2nd February, 2019 and is a must for crafters and shoppers alike.

We have teamed up with the organisers of The Creative Craft Show to offer 10 lucky readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to this incredible event

The Creative Craft Show is a haven for established and novice crafters alike. Knitting, cross stitch, paper crafting, jewellery and dressmaking and stitching are all showcased, and you’ll find everything from kits, charts and patterns to fabrics, yarns, threads and buttons to buy. There will be opportunities to glean advice from industry experts offering all the very latest ideas and innovations in the hobby world!

The show will feature textile art, clay art, the launch of the brand new Grans on The Make feature, hand embroidery, and mind-boggling quilts from the The Modern Quilt Group of the Quilters’ Guild. Jay Raven merges art, craft and science to bring an amazing array of creations at the Inventors Asylum, and the internationally acclaimed tutor Jennie Rayment shows off her obsession with nipping, tucking, twiddling and fiddling! The Queen of Rust (Bex Raven) will demonstrate her unique approach to dyeing and stitching.

There will be a full programme of free hands-on Make & Take workshops offering a wide range of creative crafts to try that can be booked at the show. Make sure you put a date in your diary for The Creative Craft Show.

For full details and ticket sales, please visit: www.ichfevents.co.uk. You can also follow ichfevent on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Creative Craft Show at EventCity, Manchester, simply answer the following question: Q. Who will merge art, craft and science at the Inventors Asylum? A. Select one from the choices below... Bex Raven Jennie Rayments Jay Raven Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 21/01/2019

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date of this competition is 21/01/2019 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 10 (TEN) winners will each receive 1 (ONE) pair of tickets to The Creative Craft Show at EventCity, Manchester , valid for admittance to ONE of The Creative Craft Show days between Friday 31st January – Sunday 2nd February 2019.

, valid for admittance to of days between Friday 31st January – Sunday 2nd February 2019. NO refunds or exchanges are available.

refunds or exchanges are available. Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Monday January 21st, 2019