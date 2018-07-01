Win an 8 day guided trip from Casablanca to Marrakech with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with holiday advice, travel tips, essential information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). It’s a great place to research your UK and overseas travel. A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

You can read about the latest special offers and holiday discounts as well.

This month’s free prize draw comes to you courtesy of our partner, G Adventures. It’s an 8 day guided trip from Casablanca to Marrakech: Morocco Desert and Kasbahs for two people with flights and accommodation included. The romance and mystery of North Africa is guaranteed to enchant and astonish our lucky prize winner and their partner.

Starting in coastal Casablanca, a name to conjure up wonderful images, you’ll travel to Fez for a couple of days, exploring the Fes El Bali walled medina. Then it’s on to the Sahara desert by camel for a Berber night, staying in a tent under the stars. Todra Gorge is next, followed by the UNESCO World Heritage site at Aït Ben Haddou Kasbah. And finally, you’ll end the tour in the glory that’s Marrakech – busy, exciting, all your senses will be tingling, and full of contrasts: visit the relaxing Majorelle garden, as well as the incredible Djemaa el Fna Square, which is an absolute must-see!

This is a relatively active tour, so will be suited to Silver Travellers who like to ‘get stuck in’ to the country they’re visiting. Walking, camel riding and a few early starts will afford you the opportunity to experience Morocco in quite a special way.

