Win a week in the Lake District with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

April Prize Draw

This month’s prize is especially for single travellers – a week’s Lakeland Explorer with Chapters Experience Holidays. Head for the Lake District and enjoy the captivating scenery that so entranced Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter. Staying at Hassness House, with full board, tucked away above Buttermere, in the western fells, you will join a welcoming tour for a week’s leisurely exploration and relaxation.

With comfortable walks most days, around 5 miles, along the lakes and the River Derwent, you’ll immerse yourself in nature and have the opportunity to truly appreciate the beauty of your surroundings, as well as visit Beatrix Potter’s home, Munster Castle and Honister Slate Mines. You’ll go to Borrowdale and Eskdale as well as taking a ferry across Lake Windermere.

Evenings will be spent in friendly company enjoying the camaraderie of the group and the beautiful view from Hassness House.

