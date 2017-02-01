Win tickets to The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show in London or Edinburgh

The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show is a real must for knitters, dressmakers, quilters, cross stichers and anyone else who’s passionate about yarn and fabric. This opportunity to stock up on supplies, browse the textile galleries, take part in workshops and to shop is not to be missed.

There will be a wide range of artists, crafts people and designers at the show, including the UK Hand Knitting Association who will be on-hand to teach beginners the basics or to help with any knitting or crochet problems. The exhibitions are all professionally curated and led by internationally renowned artists and groups including Harriet Riddell, Helen McAllister, Liz Cooper, Quinary, The Quilters’ Guild, Louise Hamilton’s Knit and Yarn Group’s Butterfly Garden and The 62 Group. On top of that, there will be over 170 textile, craft and dressmaking workshops, master classes, and demonstrations.

As for shopping opportunities, there will be over 200 specialist stalls selling all manner of knitting and stitching paraphernalia including yarn, fabric, threads, books, dress patterns, all manner of haberdashery, paper craft materials, quilting and patchwork kits and much more so make sure you have your shopping bags at the ready.

Creative activities are acknowledged as being helpful in combatting stress and loneness and are widely used as therapy tools. The national curriculum gives our young people limited opportunity to get involved in creative activities and with this in mind, this years Spring Knitting & Stitching Show will launch the Campaign for Creativity in Education. Visitors to the show will be able to stich their names and these will then be added to a giant embroidered petition to be presented to the Education Secretary at the end of the year. Full details are available on the shows website: http://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/spring/the-campaign-for-creativity/

The Spring Knitting & Stitching Shows takes place from 2nd– 5th March 2017 in London at Olympia and between 27th – 30th April at The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh. Tickets are on sale now from www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/spring and cost £13 for a single day entry ticket if purchased in advance (concessions and multiple day entry tickets are also available) or by calling 0844 581 1319.

We have 5 pairs of tickets to the show at Olympia and 10 pairs of tickets to the show in Edinburgh to give away. To enter simply answer the following question WITH YOUR CHOICE OF EITHER LONDON OR EDINBURGH IN YOUR ANSWER:

Who created the ‘Butterfly Garden’?

Closing date for this competition is 20th February 2017

