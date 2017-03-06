Win tickets to see five-star play Travesties in the West End

The Menier Chocolate Factory’s smash hit production of Travesties is now playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, for a limited time!

Tom Stoppard’s dazzling comedy of art, love and revolution features James Joyce, Tristan Tzara and Lenin as remembered – and misremembered – by Henry Carr, a minor British diplomat in Zurich 1917.

When Gwendolen and Cecily wander in from The Importance of Being Earnest, Henry’s mind wanders too. He knows he was Algernon in a production in Zurich. But who was the other one?

The original production of Travesties won the Evening Standard award for Best Comedy and the Tony award for Best Play. This first London revival in over 20 years is directed by Patrick Marber and stars The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander.

Travesties opened to critical acclaim at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited run until 29 April. To book your tickets (from £20), call 0330 333 4809 or click here

To be in with a chance of winning one of 2 sets of tickets to see Travesties at the Apollo Theatre, simply answer the following question:

Which award did Travesties win for Best Play?

A: Brit Award

B: Tony Award

C: Big Award

Closing date for this competition is 1st April 2017

Terms and Conditions

Two winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Travesties at the Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue, valid for Monday to Thursday performances until 13 April 2017, subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel and accommodation not included.

Post expires at 11:59pm on Saturday April 1st, 2017