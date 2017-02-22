Protect your dog from ticks with a Summer Suit from Equafleece

Equafleece protects your dog from a rising tick problem this Summer!

This summer, protect your dog from the rising tick problem with the new ‘Summer Suit’ from Equafleece.

Offering protection as a barrier against pesky ticks, the Summer Suit can also aid as a protective layer against sticky burrs, grass and flea allergies, insect bites and stings.

The number of cases of Lyme disease in pets has increased by 560% since 2009 (PDSA April 2016). This new data suggests warmer winters are thought to be to blame for a surge in the tick-borne infection.

If left untreated, Lyme Disease can be fatal in dogs and people. Ticks hide in long grasses and woodland ready to latch onto a convenient host and preventing these nasty blood sucking parasites from lodging onto your dog isn’t easy.

Made from lightweight silky ‘Technical’ fabric, similar in look and feel to cotton T-shirting, the Summer Suit has a good degree of water-repellence. Its tailored design allows the Summer Suit to be a snug but not tight fit, without restricting any movement, that can protect your dog with an extra layer.

Keeping your dog dry if caught out in an unexpected summer shower, the Summer Suit is also an outdoor alternative to the Equafleece cotton T-shirt Suit and ideal for dogs who pick up hundreds of sticky burrs or are suffering from allergic reactions to mites, bug bites, pollen and grasses.

