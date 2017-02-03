Win one of 5 pairs of tickets to see Nell Gwynn at a theatre of your choice

Winner of the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Jessica Swale’s blissfully funny Nell Gwynn embarks on its first ever UK tour, direct from critically acclaimed, sell out runs in the West End and at the Globe Theatre.

1660, Drury Lane. Charles II has cast off London’s drab, puritanical past with a love of all things loud, French and sexy. A young Nell Gwynn is selling oranges for sixpence in London’s burgeoning West End theatre scene. Little does she know who is in the audience one fateful night.

Jessica Swale’s warm hearted, bawdy comedy tells the story of an unlikely heroine, who went from lowly orange seller to win the adoration of the public and the heart of the King. Starring Olivier Award nominated actress Laura Pitt-Pulford, Nell Gwynn is brought to the stage by English Touring Theatre.

‘This gloriously funny and touching bio-drama…a right royal treat’

The Telegraph

‘One of the most joyous and magical evenings to be had on the London stage at the moment’

‘Bawdy and brilliant West End transfer of Jessica Swale’s vivacious comedy’

The Stage

‘An absolute treat…a bawdy, witty, engaging romp’

The Times

‘The play itself cannily mixes Carry On double-entendres with an explicitly feminist message’

The Guardian

‘A blissful whirl of theatricals’

Evening Standard

We have 5 pairs of tickets (T’s & C’s apply – see below) to the show to give away. To enter simply answer the following question AND ALSO STATE YOUR CHOSEN THEATRE WITHIN YOUR ANSWER:

How much was Nell selling her oranges for?

Competition closes at 5.00pm on Friday 24 February 2017.

Tour dates

1 – 4 March

The Lowry, Salford Quays

7 – 11 March

Theatre Royal Brighton

14 – 18 March

Malvern Theatres

28 March – 1 April

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

4 – 8 April

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

11 – 15 April

Grand Theatre Blackpool

18 – 22 April

King’s Theatre, Edinburgh

25 – 29 April

Theatre Royal Bath

2 – 13 May

Shakespeare’s Globe,. London

Competition terms & conditions:-

Prize tickets are for 2 people and are valid for Tuesday – Thursday performances only.

Tickets valid at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 7 March only.

Prizes not valid at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Strictly subject to availability.

Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included.

Post expires at 4:00pm on Friday February 24th, 2017