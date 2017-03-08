Win Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them merchandise!

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM is an all-new adventure returning us to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler, the film arrives on 4K, 3D, Blu-rayTM and DVD 27th March and to celebrate we’re giving you the chance to win a selection of merchandise including a lapel pin, knit scarf, lady’s T-shirt, men’s T-shirt, tote bag and Newt’s wand!

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) stars in the central role of wizarding world magizoologist Newt Scamander, under the direction of David Yates, who helmed the last four Harry Potter features.

The film opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

For your chance to win one of three fantastic merchandise sets, simply answer the question below:

In what year does the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them take place?

1916 1926 1930 1939

Closing date for this competition is

Like FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM on Facebook and follow @BeastsMovieUK on Twitter #FantasticBeasts

© 2016 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling

J.K. ROWLING’S WIZARDING WORLD TM J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Terms and conditions