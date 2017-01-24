Win a copy of Urban Hymn on DVD and the CD sountrack

BULLDOG FILM DISTRIBUTION is pleased to announce that URBAN HYMN is coming to DVD and DIGITAL HD from 30th January 2017.

Michael Caton–Jones’ URBAN HYMN, is released on DVD and Digital HD from 30th January.

Set against the backdrop of the 2011 British summer riots, Michael Caton–Jones’ URBAN HYMN is a redemptive coming-of-age story set in South-West London and follows wayward teen, Jamie (Letitia Wright). Encouraged by inspiring and unconventional care worker Kate (Shirley Henderson) to use singing as a release from her troubled life, Jamie’s loyalties soon become torn between Kate and her possessive and volatile best friend, Leanne (Isabella Laughland).

Michael Caton-Jones makes a welcome return with the heart-warming URBAN HYMN which won Best Film in the Generator +18 category at the Giffoni Film Festival and screened at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival and Glasgow International Film Festival earlier this year.

Shirley Henderson (Southcliffe, Filth, Trainspotting) gives an incredibly moving performance as care worker Kate Linton alongside Letitia Wright (Top Boy, My Brother The Devil) and Isabella Laughland (Harry Potter, Now Is Good).

URBAN HYMN will be released on 30th January by Bulldog Film Distribution

