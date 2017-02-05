Win a copy of A Place to Call Home on DVD boxset!

THIS SWEEPING, romantic daytime drama which has been a surprise hit growing a devoted following over the past three years, aired its fourth series on BBC Two in early 2017. This followed a repeat showing of Series One, Two and Three. Series Four and the 1-4 Box Set comes to DVD this March on the Acorn label of RLJ Entertainment.

A Place to Call Home is set in 1950s rural Australia following the lives of nurse Sarah Adams and the Blighs, a wealthy and complicated pastoralist family living in Inverness, New South Wales.

The story continues against the backdrop of the conservative wave of fear generated by the “Reds Under the Beds” scare surrounding The Petrov Affair but also the wave of liberal change that has opened up new social and moral choices.

With George now married to Regina, Sarah is seemingly separated from him forever but still they struggle to move on from the deep love that they feel for each other; Anna and Gino’s new marriage is tested again; Jack tries to prove to Carolyn, full of self-doubt, that she’s worthy of him and Elizabeth shocks the family with her new attitude to life.

A Place to Call Home continues to hold a magnetic appeal, drawing viewers irresistibly into the lives of the central characters. The release of Series Four is enhanced by the release of the Complete Series One-to-Four in a special boxed set edition.

