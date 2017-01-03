Win an 8 day trip for two to the Istrian Riviera with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

This month Cosmos Tours & Cruises are offering our marvellous prize – an 8 day trip for two to the Istrian Riviera, exploring the wonders of Croatia. This is a truly gorgeous area, with remarkable history in the towns and villages, a breath-taking coast line and magnificent scenery. You’ll be staying in Porec which is replete with buildings centuries old, including the Euphrasian Basilica, home to gem-studded Byzantine mosaics. The town has a magnificent selection of museums and galleries, several located in palaces of well-known local families.

Each day will bring excursions to local places of interest – the Plitvice Lakes which is a UNESCO listed region, the Brijuni National Park and associated islands, the towns of Pula, Rovinj, Motovun, Moscenice and Opatija. There is time to explore and enjoy each location, taking in the charming old quarters, broad promenades and stylish café life.

Croatia is fast becoming a very desirable holiday destination, with an Italian and Mediterranean feel. It was the favourite for many European noble families early in the 20th century and it retains this element of glamour today.

Post expires at 11:59pm on Tuesday January 31st, 2017