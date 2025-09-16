Robert Tanitch reviews August Strindberg’s Creditors at Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond, Surrey.

The Orange Tree Theatre, under the artistic direction of Tom Littler, continues to thrive, catering for serious theatregoers who want to see classic plays regularly revived.

August Strindberg (1849-1912) wrote Creditors immediately after Miss Julie in 1888 when he was 39. His marriage with the actress Siri Van Essen had broken down and he was trying to arrange a divorce whilst they were still living together. ‘I love her and she loves me,’ he said, ‘and we hate each other with a wild hatred born of love.’

Married three times, Strindberg was a notorious misogynist; though he always said his misogyny was only the reverse side of his fearful attraction towards the other sex.

Creditors, a disturbingly bitter one-act 85-minute psychological drama and one of his best plays, is based on his autobiographical novel, A Fool’s Apology which deals with his relations with Siri and her former husband.

There are three characters: Tekla, an erotic novelist, Adolf, her credulous, jealous emasculated husband, a painter turned sculptor, and Gustaf, her vindictive ex-husband.

Tom Littler’s excellent intimate in-the-round production is using a version by Howard Brenton and casting much older actors than usual. James Dance, Geraldine James and Nicolas Farrell, reunited for the first time since they were in the British television mini-series The Jewel in the Crown in 1984, are impressive.

Tekla (Geraldine James) draws her strength from her husbands and lovers and when she has drained them of all they have, she ceases to love them. Tekla is a flirt who takes all and gives nothing.

Adolf (Nicholas Farrell) is an ugly, pathetic, tearful, sickly man on crutches. Insecure and full of self-pity, he has lost all belief in himself as an artist and as a husband. Tekla treats him like a lover rather than a husband.

Gustaf (Charles Dance) is a fierce, cruel, odious, outrageous manipulator. He has never got over the humiliation of being married to Tekla and viciously sets about destroying Adolf.

Strindberg said Creditors was human and lovable and that all three characters were sympathetic. I don’t think there will be many people who will find them lovable; but their unlovability makes for engrossing theatre.

The success of these fine actors and Tom Littler’s production whets the appetite for more Strindberg and the good news is The Orange Tree Theatre is staging his masterpiece, The Dance of Death, in January 2026.

