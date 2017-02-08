Which do you prefer: print or digital?

Robert Tanitch reviews Sex with Strangers at Hampstead Theatre, London NW3

SEX WITH STRANGERS, the title Laura Eason has chosen for her two-hander play, may put off the very people who would like the play and encourage those to come who are going to be disappointed.

Two writers meet at a writers’ retreat in snow-bound Michigan. There is no television, no mobile signal and no internet. Olivia is 38. Ethan is 28. How on earth will they pass the time? Your guess is as good as mine.

Olivia (Emilia Fox) has published a book which got a very mixed reception which resulted in her losing both her publisher and her agent. She has just finished her latest book but is not keen to get it published and go through the same trauma all over again.

Ethan (Theo James) has written a regular blog about the sex he has been having with lots of women and has become hugely popular with millions of followers on Twitter. The blog, which is called Sex with Strangers, has been bought for a movie.

Ethan tries to persuade Olivia, who likes books on shelves, to change from a literate to a digital culture. Is she willing to compromise to be more commercial and to make more money?

Olivia is deeply suspicious of Ethan and rightly so; and even more so after she has read his blog. Ethan claims he is no longer the asshole he was and still pretends to be. He no longer humiliates women. True or false?

I had thought the play might get really nasty in the manner of Neil LaBute. No such luck. But the second act is more interesting than the first

Laura Eason in an interview, printed in the programme, admits to having made some tweaks to the text since it was performed in Australia. But she has not made nearly enough. At 2 hours 20 minutes, including an interval, the play is far too long. The pauses between scenes also need to be shortened.

Director Peter Dubois, aware that the audience might feel cheated if there was no sex, has the actors indulging in a lot of foreplay. He also has persuaded Theo James to make a blatantly gratis nude entrance.

