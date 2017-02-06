What did the girl on the train see?

Robert Tanitch reviews the latest DVDs

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (20th Century Fox). I have not read Paula Hankins’s best-seller. The film relocates the action to New York which has angered many readers. Rachel (a very fraught Emily Blunt) now commutes to Manhattan daily. She becomes obsessed and outraged with a kissing couple whom she observes through the train window. Rachel has a drink problem. She is mentally unstable and she has black-outs. She is seeing a psychiatrist. Did she murder a pregnant woman? Tate Taylor’s film, with its constantly shifting vision and time-scale, is fragmented and very confusing.

THE KEEPING ROOM (Lionsgate). Here is the American Civil War in 1865 as seen through the eyes of three women: Brit Hurling and Hailee Steinfeld are sisters and Muna Otaru is their slave. They wonder what will happen to them if all the men kill the other men and they are the last women left. They have to fend off two renegade drunken Union soldiers (Sam Worthington and Kyle Soller) who are looting, raping and killing. Daniel Barber’s brutal film is a mixture of three genres: Western, War and Horror. It is not pleasant to watch. The ending suggests there might be a sequel.

EDDIE THE EAGLE (Lionsgate) follows the ambition of Eddie Edwards to be an Olympic skier and shows how he came to be a member of the British team in the Winter Games in Calgary in 1989. He came last but Dexter Fletcher’s friendly and heavily fictionalised film it is not about winning but about participating. The naive, dogged, brave, single-minded Eddie, who never gives up, regardless of risks to life and limbs, becomes a crowd favourite. Tom Egerton acts with a light and not-too-comic touch. Hugh Jackman (very likeable) is his coach who advises him to think of Bo Derek as he prepares to lift off in order to give him an extra spurt. The awesome life-threatening ski-jumps are brilliantly photographed.