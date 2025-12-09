Five Tips for Skiing Later in Life

Skiing is one of those timeless pursuits that many people hope to continue enjoying well into their later years. The good news is you absolutely can. Whether you’re planning your first winter ski holidays in your 50s, 60s or beyond, or you’re returning to the slopes after a break, a few adjustments will make the experience more comfortable and just as exhilarating as ever.

Skiing later in life is about skiing smarter so you can get the most from every snowy adventure.

Prepare Your Body

Skiing is a dynamic sport that relies heavily on leg strength, core stability and balance, and these are areas that naturally change with age. Starting a gentle pre-ski conditioning routine several weeks before your trip can improve comfort and significantly reduce the risk of injury.

Focus on low-impact strength exercises such as squats and supported leg presses, alongside movements that target your core – think gentle Pilates or stability exercises.

Flexibility work is equally valuable; simple daily stretches for your calves, hamstrings, hips and lower back can improve mobility and make skiing feel much smoother. Many older skiers report that adding balance training (like standing on one leg or using a wobble cushion) has helped them ski confidently well into their 70s and even 80s.

Even light cardio, such as brisk walking or cycling, helps your body adapt to the exertion and altitude of the mountains, making your days on the slopes more enjoyable.

Choose the Right Equipment and Adjusted Gear for Comfort & Safety

Ski gear that worked perfectly in your twenties might feel heavy or awkward now—especially boots and skis. Consider lighter skis, which are easier to manoeuvre and put less strain on your knees and hips. Make sure your boots are properly fitted by a professional; a snug, supportive fit helps with balance and reduces fatigue.

It’s also wise to ensure your bindings are up to date and adjusted correctly for your weight and ability level. Remember that wearing a helmet is non-negotiable at any age – it provides essential protection and peace of mind.

Ski Smart

Choosing well-groomed, moderate-difficulty slopes often leads to a more enjoyable and relaxed day on the mountain. Icy conditions or very steep pistes can be more tiring and increase the risk of falls.

Take time to warm up with gentle runs, check daily snow conditions and don’t be afraid to opt for shorter sessions. Many older skiers find they enjoy skiing more when they prioritise technique and control rather than speed or intensity.

Allow for Recovery & Rest

Muscles take longer to repair as we age, and fatigue can creep in more quickly, so it’s wise to build regular breaks into your day. Start with a warm-up stretch after skiing and consider alternating ski days with gentler activities such as spa visits or a leisurely mountain lunch.

Allowing yourself proper rest doesn’t mean missing out. You’ll avoid injuries and make the most of every day on the slopes by giving your body time to recharge.

Embrace the Benefits

Skiing later in life offers more than just the joy of gliding down a mountain. It offers real physical and mental health advantages, including improved cardiovascular fitness, stronger muscles, better balance, and a boost in overall well-being.

Regular alpine skiing can support long-term mobility and vitality in older adults. Skiing also provides a unique sense of freedom and the pleasure of spending time with friends and family in fresh alpine air.