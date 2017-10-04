Countdown to The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate

If you are looking for inspiration for a new craft project then look no further than the Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate.

Yorkshire and the North of England has a long textile history and thriving textile scene and so its only fitting that the beautiful Yorkshire spa town of Harrogate will play host to the largest yarn and textile show in the north of England, at the Harrogate Convention Centre, from Thursday 23rd- Sunday 26th November 2017.

The unique Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate is widely seen as the definitive and biggest event for anyone with a love of yarn and textile based art, design and craft. There is no better place to get great ideas, learn new skills and meet like-minded people. The Harrogate show attracts thousands of visitors from across the North of England and hosts Textile Galleries by world-leading artists and groups.

The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate offers something for everyone, from complete beginners looking to start a new hobby to experts looking for inspiration for ambitious new projects. Passionate about sharing sewing and craft skills, the Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate workshop programme has something to offer for all abilities; from the sewing novices to the expert knitter.

Workshops include The Learning Curve programme (in association with Groves); Artists in Action (in association with Art Van Go); The Dressmaking Studio (in association with Vlieseline Freudenberg) and the The Creative Living Theatre. There are knitting and crochet drop-in sessions from the UK Hand Knitting Association and Craft in Action features demonstrations by accomplished textile crafters.

The Campaign for Creativity is campaigning to protect creative and craft subjects in education and to encourage more adults to explore their creative side to improve health and wellbeing. Visitors to The Knitting & Stitching Show can support the campaign by signing a petition on change.org and by taking part in some craft activism.

There’s also an unbeatable opportunity to stock up on yarn, fabric, haberdashery, patterns, kits and all manner of knitting & sewing essential supplies with hundreds of specialist retailers under one roof. And what everyone one needs after enjoying the wonderful exhibitions, workshops and indulging in some extreme shopping is of course, a nice cuppa! There are cafes and tearooms, a picnic area and of course Harrogate town center boasts a number of excellent watering holes, including the famous Betty’s Tearooms. If a bit of cocktail glamour appeals, then the new McCall Pattern Company Cocktail Party in aid of the Eve Appeal will be for you.

Tickets for The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate are available now and cost £14.50 in advance (concessions £13) with a wide selection of options available. To book and for all show information, please visit: www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/ or call 0844 581 1319 (+44 0121 796 6100 from outside the UK).

