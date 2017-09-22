Making Christmas Magical …four amazing days of Festive shopping and fun!

Win tickets to the Festive Gift Fair at the NEC, Birmingham Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th November 2017

Christmas means buying gifts for your loved ones, hanging decorations on the tree, excitement on children’s faces, party games, movies by the fire and a table fit for a festive feast. Everything you need to make Christmas magical can be found at the fabulous Festive Gift Fair, which returns to the NEC, Birmingham between the 16th and 19th November with loads of new and exciting stalls.

If you find that one of the most time-consuming parts of shopping for Christmas is finding those unique presents, look no further for inspiration. You won’t be stuck for ideas at the Festive Gift Fair and you’ll see how fun and easy Christmas shopping can be! There’s more to see, try, touch, taste, enjoy and buy at this years event.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll be caught up in the excitement of the day, exploring 350 stalls overflowing with thousands upon thousands of great gift ideas and eye catching decorations that don’t cost the earth. There is a huge variety of gifts for all ages; from babies to teenagers, and parents to grandparents.

When your bags are full, you can drop them off at the Present crèche and continue to shop or take a break for a bite to eat in one of the four sparkly catering/entertainment areas, where you can enjoy watching a great line-up of live musical acts to get you rocking round the Christmas Tree! No wonder the Festive Gift Fair is one of the most popular Christmas shopping events in the UK. As the Festive Gift Fair website says; you’d be crackers to miss it!

This year Festive Gift Fair is moving to Hall 5 of the NEC, which is just a few minutes’ walk undercover from Birmingham International station. For more information about the Festive Gift Fair and for ticket sales, please go to: www.festivegiftfair.co.uk

We have 10 pairs of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair to be won which can be used to gain admission to any one of the four days of the fair.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: Q. How many stalls will there be at the Festive Gift Fair this year? A. Select one from the choices below... 350 325 250

The competition will close on 23st October 2017

Terms & Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

Each of the 10 (ten) winners will each receive a pair of tickets, which can be used to gain admission on any one of the 4 days on the fair.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

