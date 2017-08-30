Win a pair of tickets to see The Weir

Winner of the 1997 Olivier Award for Best New Play, Conor McPherson’s chilling, modern classic The Weir embarks on a UK tour this autumn to mark its 20th Anniversary year.

In a small Irish town, the locals exchange stories round the crackling fire of Brendan’s pub to while away the hours one stormy night. As the beer and whisky flows, the arrival of a young stranger, haunted by a secret from her past, turns the tales of folklore into something more unsettling. One story, however, is more chilling and more real than any of them could have ever imagined.

A shadowy tale delving into the dark corners of human lives, The Weir is a co-production between English Touring Theatre (Winners of 2016 UK Theatre Awards’ Best Touring Production for The Herbal Bed), and Mercury Theatre Colchester.

It will tour this Autumn to Harrogate Theatre, Cheltenham Everyman, Cast Doncaster, Bristol Old Vic, Exeter Northcott, Oldham Coliseum, Lighthouse Poole, Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield and Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.

‘One of the best plays of the past century’

Daily Telegraph

Prize

Terms and Conditions

Winners will receive two best available tickets to a date of their choice of The Weir tour (19 September 2017 – 25 November 2018). For full tour date schedule see www.ett.org.uk/whats-on/the-weir Tickets are valid for Tuesday – Thursday performances at Exeter, Guildford, Cheltenham, Bristol, Oldham. Tickets valid on all performances at Poole, Huddersfield, Doncaster. Subject to availability. Prize is as stated and cannot be transferred or exchanged. No cash alternative will be offered and travel is not included.

Post expires at 11:58am on Sunday September 17th, 2017