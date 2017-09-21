Win a set of 3 OXO Good Grips Pop Containers

Getting to grips with storage jars and safely getting the lids off can be a real problem for those who find griping difficult or have limited hand dexterity or co-ordination. We at MT were therefore delighted to be given the chance to try out some of the OXO Good Grips Pop Container range. We tried the small 2.3 L Cereal Dispenser, the small 0.9L Square Container and the 2.8L Cookie Jar.

Practical and stylish, the OXO Good Grips Pop Containers are among OXO’s most iconic products. Forming an airtight seal at the push of a button, these containers are really easy to use. They are sturdy, solid containers that can even be opened and closed one-handed. To release the lids, you just need to push the button again and it pops up to form a handle that helps you to lift the lid. They are designed for modular stacking so they easily fit alongside or on top each other, making it easy to organise your kitchen shelves and counter tops and save space.

We have 3 sets of 3 containers to give away to 3 lucky readers!

There’s no need for labels as the body of the jars are made of clear, durable BPA-free plastic so you can see at a glance what’s in them. Made to store the usual household staples (such as coffee, rice, cereal, biscuits and pasta), the containers’ corners are rounded, making pouring easy. So as well as being easy to open and close, they are very easy to handle. The lids also come apart making for easy cleaning.

They are not only useful in the kitchen either. One of our team has put her spools of cotton in the cookie jar and as well as looking attractive, it’s so easy for her to see at a glance what colour threads she has. More craft room organisation ensues I feel!

So if you struggle to get to grips with lids on jars or containers then the OXO Good Grips Pop Containers are definitely for you. Even if you don’t have any problems with hand dexterity, they are great containers and would grace any kitchen shelf….or craft room.

The full Range Includes:

OXO Good Grips Pop 0.3L Square Food Storage Container

OXO Good Grips Pop 0.9L Square Food Storage Container

OXO Good Grips Pop 1.4L Rectangular Food Storage Container

OXO Good Grips Pop 1.4L Square Pasta Storage Container

OXO Good Grips Pop Airtight Cookie Jar 2.8L

OXO Good Grips Pop 2.3L Square Food Storage Container

For more information please visit: www.oxouk.com/products/storage-organisation/food

For your chance to win 1 set of 3 OXO Good Grips Pop Containers (1 x small 2.3 L Cereal Dispenser, 1 x small 0.9L Square Container and 1 x 2.8L Cookie Jar)…

The closing date for this competition is 20th November

