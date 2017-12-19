Win one set of MAGNETIX Wellness jewellery

The Attraction of Magnetic Jewellery

It has long been suggested that magnets are useful in relieving back and joint pain and have positive effects on our bio-rhythms, so we were very keen to try out some magnetic jewellery from MAGNETIX Wellness, a German company founded in 1999 by Dr. h.c. Petra Doring. Petra was one of the first people to develop magnetic jewellery, after discovering the health benefits of magnets herself.

MAGNETIX Wellness jewellery and accessories contain powerful magnets and are especially aimed at those suffering from a number of health conditions, including arthritis, sports injuries and migraine, as well as for those wishing to improve their overall wellbeing. The designs are suitable for men, women and children, but not for people who have a pacemaker fitted.

The effects of working at a computer screen can take their toll, especially when suffering with neck, shoulder and wrist problems and so as an arthritis sufferer, I was keen to try out a necklace along with a ring.

My first observation was that the items were very well made in stainless steel and the designs were great. As someone who reacts badly to some metals, I can confirm that I had no adverse reaction at all. Both items were stylish and fashionable, looking much like the designer jewellery you see in high street department stores. They definitely do not look like ‘medical’ jewellery. The company has clearly designed a range inspired by fashion trends, classical colours and shapes.

I wore the necklace and ring for two weeks and I do feel that they were of some benefit, although it is tricky to be categorical and quantify the result. As they are non-invasive, look good and, unless you are fitted with a pacemaker, very safe, there is no reason not to experiment and give them a go.

For more information and to view the whole product range, please go to: https://www.magnetix-wellness.com/

