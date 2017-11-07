Win an accessible respite holiday with Revitalise!

Revitalise is offering Mature Times readers the chance to win a fully accessible holiday at a Revitalise holiday centre of their choosing!*

Revitalise holidays are packed with excursions, live entertainment, three course meals and much more, all in a warm and welcoming holiday atmosphere!

Revitalise has 10 prizes to giveaway:

2 x 1st prize – a full board 7- night respite holiday

4 x 2nd prize – a full board 4 – night break respite holiday

4 x 3rd prize – a full board 3 – night break respite holiday

To enter, simply email your name and contact details to marketing@revitalise.org.uk. Alternatively, you can call our friendly bookings team on 0303 303 0145 and enter by giving your name and contact details. Winners will be chosen at random by Revitalise.

The closing date for this competition will be 30th November 2017.

If you do not win the competition and have not yet enjoyed a Revitalise holiday, remember that as a Mature Times reader, you are entitled to an introductory discount of 10% off your first holiday!

About Revitalise

Revitalise is a national charity that has been providing respite holidays for disabled people and their carers for over 50 years. All holidays are full board and include exciting excursions, a variety of activities and live evening entertainment combined with the reassurance of expert 24-hour nurse-led care.

Revitalise have three holiday centres – Jubilee Lodge in Essex; Netley Waterside House in Southampton and Sandpipers in Southport.

Terms and Conditions

*Respite holiday must take place between 1st December 2017 – 31 January 2018.

Competition ends 30th November 2018. Winners will be contacted by Revitalise.

Excludes Youth week and Christmas and New Year weeks.

Transport to and from the centre is not included but can be arranged through Revitalise at an additional cost.

Revitalise would like to send you information about respite holidays, if you do not wish to receive this, please inform Revitalise.

Post expires at 12:01am on Thursday November 30th, 2017