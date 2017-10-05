Win a signed copy of Mary’s Household Tips and Tricks – Your Guide to Happiness in the Home

A Wonderfully Practical Household how-to from Britain’s original Domestic Goddess!

Mary Berry is well known as the undisputed Queen of Baking; but until now, she has never shared her unparalleled expertise in home maintenance and care. Now, for the first time, Mary imparts a lifetime’s worth of insight that will not simply guide you through your day-to-day chores but will assist you in hosting the perfect party.

We have 5 signed copies of Mary’s Household Tips and Tricks – Your Guide to Happiness in the Home to give away to 5 lucky readers!

Whether your home is large or small, an apartment in the city or a country pile, it is a space that should represent you. Filled with advice and personal anecdotes from Mary’s decades of experience caring for her home, this is the book that will help you achieve the home you’ve always wanted.

Easy-to-use, practical and beautifully illustrated, Mary’s Household Tips & Tricks covers everything from setting a formal table to planning the layout of your perfect kitchen; from getting the sparkle back in to your silver to hosting the perfect Christmas. Complete with Mary’s closest held secrets, this beautiful guide presents a helpful remedy that will transform your house into a home.

Mary Berry is the nation’s favourite baker and author of over 70 books. She was the much-loved judge on The Great British Bake Off and has been teaching the nation to cook for over four decades. Cordon Bleu trained in Paris, Mary began her career as a magazine cookery editor before publishing her first cookery book in 1996. In 2009 Mary was awarded the highly coveted Guild of Food Writers Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2012 she was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

‘Mary Berry lives and breathes good old fashioned values, with a dash of steely trail-blazing’ – Guardian

Closing Date for this competition is: 11/11/ 2017

Competition will close on 11th November 2017

all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive 1 (one) signed copy of Mary's Household Tips and Tricks – Your Guide to Happiness in the Home by Mary Berry

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

