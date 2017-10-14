Win a set of Roots™ shampoo, conditioner and treatment spray

Get back to your ROOTS™

ROOTS™ DOUBLE EFFECT, a brand new hair-care range designed to help keep hair healthy and fight the impact of ageing for both men and women, is now available in the UK. It is the first and only hair-care brand that helps prevent hair loss and increase hair growth whilst simultaneously addressing second, additional hair complaints such as dandruff, sensitive scalps and oily hair. Vegan friendly, paraben, sulphate and cruelty free, Roots™ allows you to take charge of hair loss whilst ensuring that your hair’s needs are well looked after.

We have 6 sets of ROOTS™ shampoo, conditioner and treatment spray to give away to 6 lucky readers.

Whilst many spend time maintaining a youthful complexion, our hair can often be starved of the nourishment it requires to maintain a youthful appearance. Refresh your hair care routine and restore your hair health with a choice of shampoos – Anti Dandruff & Anti Hair Loss; Extreme Clean & Anti Hair Loss and Sensitive Care & Anti Hair Loss. Each shampoo is combined with Anti Hair Loss Conditioner and Anti Hair Loss treatment, to ensure hair is given the special attention it deserves. To encourage the best results, it is recommended that the Roots™ Intensive Spray be applied to the scalp daily for 3 months as part of your 3-stage treatment program.

It has been reported that 1.6 billion people from all walks of life (a third of the world’s population) are affected by hair loss. Roots™ offers an all in one simple solution that stimulates hair growth and encourages thicker, more vibrant hair. The science behind, dermatologically tested Roots™, is a unique formulation with the key ingredient PROCAPIL®, which has many proven benefits including rejuvenating and feeding the hair follicle to prevent hair loss for both men and women.

Whether it’s adding more volume and maintaining a youthful appearance, caring for your hair throughout the hormonal roller-coaster of post pregnancy or the first signs of hair loss, the Roots™ range of treatments helps feed the follicle metabolism resulting in fuller hair that thrives.

Roots™ RRP starts at £9.99 and is available online at www.ROOTSdoubleeffect.com

For your chance to win one of 6 sets of shampoo, conditioner and treatment spray, please answer the following question: Q. How long is it recommended that the Roots™ Intensive Spray be applied to the scalp? A. Select one from the choices below... 2 months 3 weeks 3 months Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode* Please indicate which set you would like: Anti Dandruff, Extreme Clean or Sensitive Scalp

This competition will close on 14th November 2017

Terms & Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 14th November 2017 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 6 (six) winners will each receive 1 (one) set of shampoo, conditioner and treatment spray in one of the following ranges: Anti Dandruff, Extreme Clean or Sensitive Scalp.

If the items listed above are unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Tuesday November 14th, 2017