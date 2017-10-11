Feeding the birds is a very popular pastime in the UK with over half of adults feeding the birds in their gardens and back yards. Providing birds with additional food brings them closer to us allowing us to see their fascinating behaviour and wonderful colours up close. Putting out good mixed bird food on tables and in feeders encourages most urban birds into our gardens and back yards. The RSPB recommend that we feed the birds all year round but it especially important during the colder months. As well as feeding the birds it is also important to provide them with clean water to drink and bathe in.

Win a RSPB Porthole Window Feeder with Buggy Nibbles!

It doesn’t matter if you have a garden, patio, balcony or just a window, or if you live in the countryside, suburbia or in the middle of a busy city, we can all feed the birds. There is huge selection of bird feeders available ranging from large elaborate freestanding tables to small hanging feeders.

If you don’t have room for a bird table or anywhere to hang bird feeders, don’t be put off! You can keep an extra close eye on garden birds with the RSPB’s new contemporary Porthole Window Feeder. This contemporary designed feeder lets you see the birds as they eat and will add interest to your window.

The feeder can be used with a range of bird food and is perfect for attracting our smaller garden birds such as tits, greenfinches, goldfinches, blackbirds and house sparrows. The large-capacity hopper is great for a variety of seeds, suet and other bird food. It may take the birds a few weeks to spot it but once they do, they’ll appreciate the goodies on offer. This is a robust feeder that is simple to assemble and attach to your window and comes highly recommended by our team’s resident birder!

We have 10 Porthole Feeders plus a 550gm pack of the RSBP’s Buggy Nibbles to give away to 10 lucky readers.

