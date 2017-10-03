If you’ve heard a song or two by Charlie Landsborough then you may think you know what he’s all about, indeed you may even have him down as only a Country artist. Well think again. To really appreciate his voice and his music you need to see Charlie perform. His voice is true, his music melodic, his musicianship is superb and his story telling funny. He performs with a band whose talents are unquestionable and he always delivers a memorable show.

Charlie Landsborough is a man of many colours; whether playing lyrical Americana, upbeat rock or country-tinged emotive ballads, he’s won fans right across the globe, regularly playing in places as far apart as Ireland and Australia. Over the years Charlie has released some 28 albums and a plethora of singles. He’s recorded his own tribute to the Beatles and his show always includes a few of their tracks, as well as his own original material. His last release was a live 26 track double CD from the Liverpool Philharmonic, ‘ Charlie Live From Liverpool Philharmonic ’.

This Autumn Charlie and his band take to the road again to play a series of major shows across the UK. The show promises to be an exceptional evenings of music, good humour and inspirational playing. One thing’s for sure, Charlie Landsborough always delivers.

Kicking off on 19th October in Billingham, the dates run through to mid November, climaxing on November 13th at the Philharmonic, Liverpool. For full details of tour date sand ticket sales please go to: www.charlielandsborough.com.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Charlie Landsborough in concert in either Billingham, Ayr, Basildon, Milton Keynes or Liverpool, simply answer the following question: Q. What was the title of Charlie's last CD? A. Select one from the choices below... Live from Manchester Live from Liverpool Philharmonic Live from the Nashville

Concert dates:

Billingham 19th October 2017

Ayr 25th October 2017

Basildon 4th November 2017

Milton Keynes (The Stables, Wavendon) 10th November 2017

Liverpool Philharmonic November 13th 2017

Closing Date: 17th October 2017

