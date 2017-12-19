Win a pair of tickets to see Sunset Boulevard at The Bristol Hippodrome

Get ready for a memorable trip down Sunset Boulevard

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award®-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard, resumes its acclaimed UK tour in January 2018.

We have 2 pairs of tickets to see Sunset Boulevard at The Bristol Hippodrome to give away!

Based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 Oscar-winning film of the same name, Sunset Boulevard is one of the world’s all time great musicals, telling the story of the faded glamour of former Hollywood actress, Norma Desmond. In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, the faded silent-screen goddess lives in isolation in a fantasy world, with only her memories for company.

An impoverished screenwriter, Joe Gillis, is on the run from debt collectors when he stumbles into Norma’s reclusive world. Norma demands he gives her a second chance in the limelight and Joe becomes seduced by Norma and her luxurious lifestyle. However, Joe soon becomes trapped in this claustrophobic world and when his love for another woman leads him to try and break free, the consequences are dramatic.

As we go to press, Ria Jones, who received standing ovations every night when performing at the London Coliseum, is set to star as Norma Desmond*

With its much-loved score (including Sunset Boulevard, With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye, The Greatest Star Of All and The Perfect Year) this production promises to be a spectacular, colourful and memorable show.

★★★★★

‘Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is a glorious, thrill a minute triumph’

Daily Telegraph

‘The most sumptuous sound I’ve heard in a musical’

The Guardian

Sunset Boulevard runs from Tue 9 Jan 2018 – Sat 13 Jan 2018 at The Bristol Hippodrome.

For tickets and more information please go to: http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/sunset-boulevard/bristol-hippodrome/

* The producers of Sunset Boulevard cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist, which is always subject to illness and holidays.

The closing date for this competition is 2nd January 2018

For more information and details of all venues for the Sunset Boulevard 2018 UK Tour, please go to: https://uktour.sunsetboulevardthemusical.com/

Post expires at 12:12am on Tuesday January 2nd, 2018