Win a family ticket to the London Model Engineering Exhibition

All Aboard for the London Model Engineering Exhibition 2018!

The London Model Engineering Exhibition is all set to return in January. The exhibition at London’s Alexandra Palace is regarded as one of the leading model shows in the UK, attracting over 14,000 visitors annually.

We have 5 family tickets to give away!

Visitors can travel between the show’s different zones, trying the activities and watching fascinating and technical demonstrations. Over fifty clubs and societies will be present, displaying their members’ work and competing to win the prestigious Society Shield. In total, nearly 2,000 models will be on display.

Organisers expect to welcome the return of the British Model Flying Association, Tamiya Trucking Group, Brickish, The Imagineering Foundation and the Polly Owners Group who will provide passenger rides behind the 5” gauge steam locomotives within the Great Hall.

All of the leading suppliers will also be present, showcasing new products and special promotions and giving hobbyists an excellent opportunity to see and compare products under one roof. You will be able to purchase virtually anything you need to get you started in a new hobby or for your next modeling project.

If you are an active model engineer this is a key event in the calendar when you can meet other hobbyists and see the leading suppliers. If you are interested in modeling yourself or want to rekindle your childhood memories, you will find something to admire amongst the many diverse types of modeling on display.

This is a great day out for all the family. Come along and see the full spectrum of modeling from traditional model engineering, steam locomotives and traction engines through to the more modern gadgets and boys’ toys including trucks, boats, aeroplanes, helicopters and robots.

The exhibition takes place at the Alexandra Palace, London, between Friday 19tH January 2018 and Sunday 21st January 2018. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, go to: http://www.londonmodelengineering.co.uk/

For your chance to win a family ticket to the exhibition, simply answer the following question: Q. Which award will over 50 clubs and societies be competing for? A. Select one from the choices below... Modelers Medal Exhibition Trophy Society Shield Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The competition will close on 09/01/2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 09/01 /2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each winner will each receive 1 (one) family ticket to the London Model Engineering Exhibition at Alexandra Palace in London.

at Alexandra Palace in London. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address. However, Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

cannot guarantee this delivery timescale. Mature Times ’ decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

’ decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Tuesday January 9th, 2018