Win a copy of Timeless Style: Dressing Well for the Rest of Your Life by Anna Harvey

With London Fashion week just behind us and Autumn requiring a wardrobe update, now is the time to dress not just for the season but for yourself.

As you get older how you dress is more about style than fashion, what looks good on you rather than on the catwalk models. To quote Donna Karan, ‘You don’t need a lot of clothes, just the right ones.’

Different ages bring different dressing conundrums. No-one wants to be thought of as mutton dressed as lamb, but neither do they want to look like mutton dressed as more mutton. Still a little guidance is always helpful which is why I was impressed with the book by Vogue’s Anna Harvey Timeless Style: Dressing Well for the Rest of Your Life .

So good news that it is possible to be well-dressed, stylish and happy. Timeless Style covers such essentials as what to wear to suit your shape; how to disguise the bits you don’t like and show off the bits you do; what to spend money on, what to save money on – and much, much more. When you’ve read it, you’ll long to go shopping again.

