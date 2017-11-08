Win a copy of The Slipper and the Rose on Blu-ray

The enduring and magical tale of Cinderella comes to life as never before in the Oscar-nominated musical The Slipper and the Rose. Thanks to Second Sight, this fairytale musical is now available for the first time as a high-definition UK Blu-ray release.

We have 5 copies of The Slipper and the Rose on Blu-ray to give away to 5 lucky readers!

The King of Euphrania is growing increasingly troubled that his son and heir, Prince Edward, has not yet taken a wife. Despite Prince Edward’s protests, a plan is hatched to hold a royal ball and invite every princess in the land.

Meanwhile Cinderella is living in misery; her father has died and her wicked stepmother has made her the house servant. Help is at hand however with the arrival of her fairy godmother and a magical invitation to the ball.

Featuring an all-star cast including Richard Chamberlain, Gemma Craven, Annette Crosbie and Rosalind Ayres, this much-loved British musical, directed by Bryan Forbes is now available on Blu-ray, complete with a host of fantastic extras including brand new interviews with Annette Crosbie and Rosalind Ayres.

Scoring an impressive audience score of 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Slipper and the Rose is the perfect family film for Christmas and beyond.

‘The Doctor Zhivago of Fairytales’

The MovieScene

