Win a copy of Over and Out by Henry Blofeld

Henry Blofeld is a cricket broadcasting legend and has been the voice of Test Match Special for over forty years. To thousands of cricket lovers all over the world his voice is the sound of summer.

This autobiography is a celebration of Henry’s career commentating on the sport he loves and ties in with the 60th anniversary of Test Match Special.

Packed with entertaining stories, Blowers relives his favourite moments in the sport and shares behind the scenes anecdotes in his inimitable style.

‘There are many reasons to love Blowers, as he is known to fans. For the past half century, his richly rambling cricket commentary has been synonymous with Radio 4 and Radio 5’s Test Match Special. And his vivid observations of pigeons, passing buses, snoozing policemen and butterflies has become the stuff of legend.’ Daily Telegraph

We have 5 copies of Over and Out by Henry Blofeld to give away to 5 lucky readers!

For your chance to catch a copy, simply answer the question below: Q. What is Henry Blofeld’s nickname? A. Select one from the choices below... Johnners Blowers Aggers Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 6th December 2017

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 6th December 2017 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive 1 (one) copy of Over and Out by Henry Blofeld

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

cannot guarantee this delivery timescale. Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday December 6th, 2017