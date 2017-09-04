Win a copy of Judith Hann’s book – Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food

Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food is written by Judith Hann, the much loved TV presenter, scientist and writer who also happens to be a herb aficionado.

For 20 years Judith presented the BBC’s popular science programme Tomorrow’s World, which was seen weekly by up to 12 million viewers. Her interest in cooking and herbs started long before her formal work with them began and her recipes have been developed over the course of her adult life. Each seasonal chapter has imaginative recipes along with practical guidance on growing herbs, whether you have a full-blown herb garden or small pots on the windowsill.

We have 10 copies of Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food by Judith Hann to give away to 10 lucky readers.

Herbs have long been acknowledged as being able to transform a dish from the ordinary to the sublime and have been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. This book contains fascinating histories and cultural uses of both common and more unusual herbs and Judith shares a huge selection of recipes that have been tried and tested in her herb cookery school in the Cotswolds. You will find recipes for everything from simple herb sauces and salads to more ornate dishes, such as Guinea fowl with lovage and lime.

Full of anecdotes, this book is a wonderfully personal tale of a love affair with herbs and an inspirational guide on how to make the most of them every day. The photography is stunning, making this book a feast for the eye that would be a great gift for seasoned cooks, gardeners and countryphiles alike.

You can read our interview with Judith Hann in the September issue of the MT where she tells us about her life after TV presenting and her passion for herbs. Judith’s book Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food will be published on September 21st 2017 by Nourish Books and is available for pre-order from Amazon.

