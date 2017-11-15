Nostalgia and Christmas charm for fans of Coronation Street.

In 1939 Elsie Grimshaw marries bad boy Arnold Tanner when she is only 16 sixteen years old and moves into No.11 Coronation Street. Her cheeky self-confidence immediately puts her at loggerheads with local busy-body Ena Sharples, and Annie Walker, landlady of the Rovers Return.

As Christmas approaches, the residents of Coronation Street must put their petty squabbles aside if they are to survive the worst that Hitler’s Luftwaffe can throw at them. And as the Manchester Blitz grips their home town of Weatherfield, the residents must pull together to make this a Christmas to remember – for all the right reasons…

We have 5 copies of Christmas on Coronation Street to give away!

Elsie Tanner, Annie Walker and Rita Fairclough were the iconic matriarchs at the heart of the early decades of Coronation Street. HarperCollins UK and ITV are creating a brand-new series of novels that revisits and reimagines their early lives, breathing fresh energy into these much-loved and fondly remembered characters. Christmas on Coronation Street by Maggie Sullivan will be followed up with two more novels in 2018.

For your chance to win a copy of Christmas on Coronation Street by Maggie Sullivan simply answer the following question: Q. What was Elsie Tanner’s maiden name? A. Select one from the choices below... Arkwright Barlow Grimshaw Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 12th December 2017

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to UK residents only aged over 18 years

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Competition will close on 12th December 2017 and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Entries received after this date will not be counted

and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Entries received after this date will not be counted Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive 1 (one) copy of Christmas of Coronation Street by Maggie Sullivan

by Maggie Sullivan If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

The winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider to enable prize fulfilment.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the Terms and Conditions

Post expires at 12:01am on Tuesday December 12th, 2017