Win a copy of Antiques Roadshow – 40 Years of Great Finds

The Antiques Roadshow celebrates 40 years of being a real TV gem

One of the nation’s most beloved television programmes, Antiques Roadshow has become a national institution. Over four decades, it has told thousands of unique stories about the beautiful, curious and priceless gems, toys, furniture, paintings, ceramics and more that have been handed down through the generations, or found in attics around the world.

Published to mark the show’s 40-year milestone, the most memorable and extraordinary finds from across the years will be collected together for the first time. Programme experts Paul Atterbury and Marc Allum look back at the quintessential moments from the programme, revealing the stories behind the finest and most intriguing objects that have appeared on screen. Beautifully illustrated, the book will uncover some wonderful anecdotes and moments in history.

We have 10 copies of this glorious book to give away to 10 lucky readers!

Paul Atterbury is a long-standing expert on Antiques Roadshow, specialising in 19th and 20th century art and architecture. Marc Allum is an art and antiques writer, consultant and lecturer and has been a miscellaneous specialist on Antiques Roadshow since 1998.

Antiques Roadshow – 40 Years of Great Finds by programme experts Paul Atterbury & Marc Allum is published by William Collins on Thursday 19th October and is available from Amazon at £20

