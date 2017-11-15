We have 5 sets of Gentle Grip Socks to give away to 5 lucky readers!

Get a Gentle Grip and make your feet happy!

Taking care of ourselves can get tough as we get older, but experts in foot wellbeing, Gentle Grip, say that changing the type of socks we wear in later life can make a difference to keeping feet and lower legs comfortable and healthy, especially over the colder months.

Reports have shown that one in three older people are unable to perform self-care tasks that many take for granted, such as cutting their toenails*, and reduced mobility and poor eyesight can contribute to feet becoming neglected and painful. Keeping feet warm, dry and comfortable by wearing suitable shoes and socks can help reduce the chances of developing issues. Many older people with achy or swollen feet will choose slippers, but this kind of footwear does not offer the right level of support. Frequent wearing of slippers encourages a “shuffling” movement, which prevents the proper use of the joints, leading to further stiffness, which can be worse when it’s cold.

Wearing sturdy, supportive shoes and appropriate socks, even indoors, will not only aid movement but can reduce the risk of falls, according to the Institute for Aging Research of Hebrew Senior Life**. This research showed that 52% of elderly people reported that they weren’t wearing suitable footwear when they fell.

In winter, it can be tempting to stay huddled in bed or on the sofa, but remaining stationary for long periods of time can cause fluid retention, and this can make regular, elasticated socks uncomfortable. The tight, red constriction rings seen when socks are removed are a potential sign that the circulation is being restricted. As healthy circulation can decrease in advanced years, it’s important to avoid tight clothing, especially around the extremities.

Offering superior comfort alongside stylish design, Gentle Grip Socks possess a unique three-part formula that eradicates constriction. For those tired of tight, uncomfortable socks, Gentle Grip’s HoneyComb Top ensures the socks stay in place whilst dismissing the need for elastic. Available in a wide selection of styles, colours and patterns to suit every taste, Gentle Grip, as part of SockShop, have sold over 30 million pairs worldwide.

We have 5 sets of Gentle Grip Socks to give away to 5 lucky readers!

Each Gentle Grip sets contains:

1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks

1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks

1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks

1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks

1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks

1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks

The closing date for this competition is 12th December, 2017

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to UK residents only aged over 18 years

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Competition will close on 12th December 2017 and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Entries received after this date will not be counted

and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Entries received after this date will not be counted Mature Times is the competition promoter.

Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive 1 (one) set of Gentle Grip Socks containing: 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks; 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks; 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks.

containing: 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Wool Mix Socks; 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Patterned Cotton Socks; 1 pair of Ladies Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks; 1 pair of Mens Gentle Grip Cushion Foot Socks. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

The winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider to enable prize fulfilment.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the Terms and Conditions

