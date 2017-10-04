We have 5 copies of Roger Moore’s Autobiography to be won!

Delivered, along with his own hand-drawn sketches, to his publisher mere days before he passed away, in this book, Roger looks back on his life; and gives it his trademark sideways glance, too.

As The Saint and James Bond and hugely respected for 25 years as an ambassador for UNICEF, Roger, a policeman’s son from south London, had attained something of a national treasure status and has left one final piece of work behind, a book entitled À Bientôt…

Nostalgic, funny, charming and, most importantly, very human, his reflections on age and ageing encompass all aspects of this universal experience, from reminiscences on childhood and ‘what might have been’; keeping abreast of the ever-changing times; senior moments, memory and getting to grips with technology; the joys and frustrations of travel; work and play. Along with these he tells of the intense happiness, and some equally intense sadnesses, of family life.

