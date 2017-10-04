We have 5 copies of Roger Moore’s Autobiography to be won!

Delivered, along with his own hand-drawn sketches, to his publisher mere days before he passed away, in this book, Roger looks back on his life; and gives it his trademark sideways glance, too.
As The Saint and James Bond and hugely respected for 25 years as an ambassador for UNICEF, Roger, a policeman’s son from south London, had attained something of a national treasure status and has left one final piece of work behind, a book entitled À Bientôt…
Nostalgic, funny, charming and, most importantly, very human, his reflections on age and ageing encompass all aspects of this universal experience, from reminiscences on childhood and ‘what might have been’; keeping abreast of the ever-changing times; senior moments, memory and getting to grips with technology; the joys and frustrations of travel; work and play. Along with these he tells of the intense happiness, and some equally intense sadnesses, of family life.
Closing Date for this competition is: 4th November 2017
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to UK residents only
- Competition will close on 4th November 2017 and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Entries received after this date will not be counted.
- Mature Times is the competition promoter.
- Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive a copy of À Bientôt… by Roger Moore
- There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.
- The winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider to enable prize fulfilment.
- The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days
- Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.
Post expires at 12:09am on Saturday November 4th, 2017